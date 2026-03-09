U.S. stock futures fell sharply on Monday following Friday’s negative close. Futures of the major benchmark indices were lower amid the ongoing Iran-US conflict.

The bloodbath follows a historic surge in energy costs. Brent Crude spiked 14.90% to hit $106.50, while WTI surged 13.27% to $102.96, with both benchmarks now aggressively testing their 52-week highs of $119.46 and $119.43, respectively.

Despite the market carnage, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to dismiss the economic anxiety, framing the record-high fuel costs as a necessary byproduct of his administration’s offensive against Tehran.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.19%, and the two-year bond was at 3.63%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool’s projections show markets pricing a 97.3% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in March.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones -1.61% S&P 500 -1.41% Nasdaq 100 -1.56% Russell 2000 -2.60%

Stocks In Focus

Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) jumped 5.24% in premarket on Monday after Director Mayson Howard John sold 5,000 shares of common stock last week, according to a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OVV maintains a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Hims & Hers Health

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that HIMS maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate growth ranking.

Uniqure

QURE maintains a weak price trend in the long, short, and medium terms, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Starfighters Space

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that FJET maintains a weaker price trend over the short, medium, and long terms.

Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) was down 0.94% as analysts expect it to report earnings of $2.98 per share on revenue of $4.04 billion, after the closing bell.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CASY maintains a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms with a solid quality score.

Cues From Last Session

Energy and consumer staples stocks bucked the overall market trend on Friday, closing higher even as consumer discretionary, materials, and information technology recorded the biggest losses.

Insights From Analysts

According to Mohamed El-Erian, the U.S. economy is currently navigating a “stagflationary wind” triggered by escalating conflict in the Middle East.

He observes that the transition from quick “mean reversion” to unpredictable “chain reactions” has heightened systemic fragility, particularly within energy supply chains. El-Erian highlights a shifting market dynamic where inflation concerns are overshadowing traditional “safe haven” buying.

He notes that despite attempts by investors to “buy the dip,” stocks have struggled as the “realization of systemic fragility” sets in. This is further complicated by recent labor data, which he describes as a “significant miss,” with the U.S. economy losing 92,000 jobs in February and unemployment rising to 4.4%.

Regarding the outlook, El-Erian remains focused on the “economic and market fallout of the Middle East conflict,” warning that the energy shock could severely dampen growth while pushing inflation higher.

He emphasizes that the global landscape is now defined by “volatility, fragmentation, and dispersion,” suggesting that the path forward for both the Federal Reserve and equity markets will be increasingly “unpredictable” and dictated by “multiple equilibria.”

Upcoming Economic Data

Here's what investors will be keeping an eye on this week.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 13.27% to hover around $102.96 per barrel.

Gold Spot US Dollar fell 1.55% to hover around $5,091.08 per ounce. Its last record high stood at $5,595.46 per ounce. The U.S. Dollar Index spot was 0.58% higher at the 99.5620 level.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading 0.50% higher at $67,766.10 per coin, as per the last 24 hours.

Asian markets closed lower on Monday, as Australia's ASX 200, India’s Nifty 50 indices, China’s CSI 300, Japan's Nikkei 225, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and South Korea's Kospi indices fell. European markets were also lower in early trade.

