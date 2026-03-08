These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week.

These firms rallied on strong earnings, raised guidance, bullish analyst calls, insider confidence and momentum tied to energy, advertising and capital return catalysts.

Are they a part of your portfolio?

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) jumped 10.51% this week. Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev maintains a Neutral rating, raising the price target from $90 to $100.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) rose 15.11% this week.

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) jumped 19.25% this week.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) gained 16.54% this week after the company announced a new $3.5 billion share repurchase program. Also, Elliott Investment Management invested $1 billion in the company.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) soared 17.65% this week. Multiple analysts raised their price forecasts on the stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) increased 7.4% this week.