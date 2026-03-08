These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week.

These firms were hit by a mix of weak earnings, lowered guidance, deal pressure, rising yields, and geopolitical or AI-spending concerns.

Are they a part of your portfolio?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) lost 24.65% this week. The company is set to join S&P 500, effective March 23, 2026.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) slumped 17.86% this week.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) decreased 17.69% this week. Shares of precious metal companies are traded lower amid a stronger dollar and rising yields as the market drops due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) fell 10.45% this week as traders punished cruise operators after coordinated U.S. and Israel strikes on Iran targets sharpened geopolitical and fuel risk.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) dropped 16.71% this week.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) fell 1.26% this week after the company announced it would be taken private by a consortium of buyers at $15.00 per share. The offer price is lower than shares have been trading in recent weeks.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) dropped 21.91% this week.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) decreased 11.9% this week as rising U.S. Treasury yields spark fresh concerns about mortgage costs and housing demand in the wake of the company’s recent earnings report.