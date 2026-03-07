Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (March 2 to March 6) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Oracle

Some retail investors were questioning ORCL’s massive bets on the AI boom.

The stock had a 52-week range of $118.86 to $345.72, trading around $154 to $157 per share, as of the publication of this article. It fell 4.19% over the year and 33.51% over the last six months.

ORCL had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long term, with a poor value ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Webull

Some retail investors were still skeptical of BULL after its mixed earnings report.

The stock had a 52-week range of $5.47 to $79.56, trading around $5 to $7 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 50.56% over the year and 55.68% in the last six months.

BULL had a weaker price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a moderate value ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

SanDisk

Retail investors were wondering if they should be buying the dip in SNDK.

The stock had a 52-week range of $27.89 to $725.00, trading around $561 to $566 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 1066.89% over the year and 725.08% in the last six months.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that SNDK had a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long terms.

Palantir Technologies

-Some bearish retail investors were mocking the bullish thesis on PLTR.

The stock had a 52-week range of $66.12 to $207.52, trading around $150 to $153 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 69.39% over the year and down 0.29% over the last six months.

PLTR maintains a weaker price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a solid growth score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Broadcom

A bullish retail investor called AVGO the “easiest buy” of their life, along with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

The stock had a 52-week range of $138.10 to $414.61, trading around $329 to $333 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced by 73.70% over the year and down 0.63% over the last six months.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, AVGO was maintaining a weak price trend over the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a solid quality ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.

