Online travel agencies saw a massive relief rally on Thursday after reports surfaced that OpenAI is scaling back its ambitions to handle direct bookings within ChatGPT.

Travel Intermediaries Rally On AI Pivot

The sudden pivot by the AI giant has effectively hit the pause button on investor fears that generative AI would eventually bulldoze the business models of traditional travel platforms.

The Complexity Of Real-Time Data

The primary catalyst for the market move was a report suggesting that keeping up with the volatile nature of travel inventory was becoming a logistical nightmare.

Industry observers noted that maintaining “real-time prices and inventory inside a chatbot is messy, maybe even too much for OpenAI, at least for now.”

This technical hurdle—managing millions of fluctuating hotel rates and flight seats—proved to be a significant barrier to a seamless native checkout experience.

Consequently, OpenAI has reportedly decided to focus on checkouts within specific third-party apps that plug into ChatGPT rather than competing directly as a booking engine.

Easing Disintermediation Fears

For months, the AI panic has battered travel and SaaS stocks, with investors worried that ChatGPT would become the primary gateway for travel planning, bypassing intermediaries.

However, the decision to step back from direct transactions suggests that the specialized infrastructure of companies like Booking and Expedia remains essential.

“We see the OpenAI news as incrementally positive for online travel agencies,” said Bernstein analyst Richard Clarke, as per a Reuters report. “This means that Booking and Expedia can continue to get in front of consumers on AI platforms, lowering the risk of disintermediation.”

A Major Rebound For Travel

By shifting back to a partnership model, OpenAI has reaffirmed the value of the middleman in complex global logistics. For now, the threat of an AI-driven takeover of the travel industry appears to be fading fast.

Here are some stocks that felt a relief after OpenAI stepped down from its ambitions to handle processing orders.

