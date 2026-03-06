Battalion Oil Corp. (NYSE:BATL) surged 15.79% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, jumping to $22.
BATL closed the regular session up 2.32% at $19, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Middle East Tensions Send Oil Stocks Soaring
The stock moved following a broad rally in the oil and gas sector after coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran over the weekend.
Capital Raise Strengthens Balance Sheet
On Tuesday, Battalion announced a private placement to raise approximately $15 million, priced at $5.50 per share, with Roth Capital Partners serving as the sole placement agent.
The company stated that the net proceeds of roughly $14.1 million are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes.
Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis
Battalion Oil, a Houston-based independent energy company, has a market capitalization of $312.67 million, with a 52-week high of $29.70 and a 52-week low of $1.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BATL stands at 69.85.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has experienced a gain of 1,219.44%.
BATL is currently trading at about 62.7% of its 52-week range, above the midpoint.
With a strong Momentum in the 99th percentile, Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BATL has a positive price trend across all time frames.
Photo courtesy: santima.studio / Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.