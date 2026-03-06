New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: GBR) shares are trending on Thursday night.

Shares of the Dallas-based company surged 26.61% to $1.38 in after hours trading on Thursday.

According to Benzinga Pro data, GBR closed regular trading up 33.01% at $1.09.

Strait of Hormuz Fears Drive Rally

New Concept Energy, which is a fully integrated oil and gas producer, focuses on North American drilling and exploration, with assets concentrated in the Appalachian and Utica basins.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

New Concept Energy has a market capitalization of $5.59 million, with a 52-week high of $1.78 and a 52-week low of $0.67.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of GBR stands at 67.77.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 1.87%.

The stock is positioned at about 38% above its 52-week low, roughly one-third of the way up from the bottom of its yearly range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GBR is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

