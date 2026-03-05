Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares are trending on Thursday night.

Shares of the Washington-based online travel technology company surged 0.11% in after-hours trading on Thursday to $251.81.

EXPE closed the regular session up 13.69% at $251.54, according to Benzinga Pro.

Insider Sale Details

On Wednesday, Robert Dzielak, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary of Expedia Group, sold 8,225 shares at a weighted average price of $220.82, with prices ranging from $220.73 to $221.01, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated Thursday.

The transaction totaled approximately $1.82 million in proceeds.

According to a separate SEC filing, the shares were originally acquired as restricted stock units on Feb. 15, 2024.

Dzielak retains 102,480 shares of EXPE common stock following the sale.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Expedia Group has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, with a 52-week high of $303.80 and a 52-week low of $130.01.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of EXPE stands at 60.05.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has seen a gain of 31.70%.

Currently, EXPE’s stock is trading roughly 70% above its 52-week low, putting it closer to the top of its annual range than the bottom.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show EXPE has long-term upward momentum and is consolidating over the medium and short term.

