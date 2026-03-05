Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are trading relatively flat on Thursday after the firm said it acquired filmmaking technology company InterPositive, founded by American actor Ben Affleck.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The move highlights Netflix's push to develop creator-focused artificial intelligence tools for film production.

Affleck Joins Netflix

The company said the acquisition brings InterPositive's entire team to Netflix and adds Affleck as a senior advisor.

The initiative centers on AI tools designed for filmmakers rather than replacing creative roles.

In a release dated January 20, Netflix said it ended the fourth quarter with gross debt of $14.5 billion and cash and cash equivalents of $9 billion.

AI Tools Built For Filmmakers

Netflix said InterPositive builds artificial intelligence systems tailored for real production environments. The technology aims to support editing workflows, lighting adjustments and scene continuity.

The company said these tools focus on assisting creative teams while protecting artistic control. Netflix has long combined engineering capabilities with storytelling expertise to support film and television creators.

InterPositive's platform emerged from research on how artificial intelligence could function inside real movie production settings. Affleck said he began studying AI's influence on filmmaking several years ago.

He observed early systems struggled with cinematic nuance and practical production challenges. That gap inspired his team to design software that understands filmmaking processes.

Affleck Explains Creative Vision

Affleck described the project as an effort to ensure technology enhances storytelling rather than replacing creative judgment.

"In 2022, I spent a lot of time observing the early rise of AI in production," Affleck said. "For artists to apply these tools towards telling the stories we dedicate our lives to, they need to be purpose-built to represent and protect all the qualities that make a great story."

The team developed specialized datasets captured on controlled soundstages that mirrored real productions.

Affleck said the tools deliberately avoid replicating performances. Instead, they focus on techniques that help directors and editors maintain narrative continuity.

Netflix Expands Creator-Focused Technology

Elizabeth Stone, Netflix chief product and technology officer, said the collaboration aligns with the company's philosophy on artificial intelligence.

"Our approach to AI has always been focused on meaningfully serving the needs of the creative community and our members," Stone said.

She added that the InterPositive team shares Netflix's belief that technology should empower storytellers rather than replace them.

Bela Bajaria, Netflix chief content officer, said the company prioritizes creative trust with filmmakers and showrunners.

"Our relationship with artists has always been grounded in trust," Bajaria said.

She said the partnership continues a tradition for which creators guide technological innovation within the entertainment industry.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix shares are trading higher by 0.18% to $98.48 at publication on Thursday.