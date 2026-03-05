Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) shares rose on Thursday after the grocer delivered a profit beat and pointed to stronger margins driven by sourcing gains and easing supply-chain costs.

Management also reaffirmed its focus on steady core sales growth and disciplined spending as it outlined its outlook for the new fiscal year.

Quarterly Metrics

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.28, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20.

Quarterly sales of $34.725 billion missed the Street view of $35.064 billion. Excluding fuel, sales increased 2.1% compared to the same period last year.

The LIFO charge for the quarter was $11 million, compared to a LIFO charge of $30 million for the same period last year.

Quarterly operating profit increased to $1.246 billion, compared with $912 million a year ago.

In the quarter under review, Gross Margin expanded to 23.1% from 22.7% a year ago. The result was primarily attributable to sourcing improvements, lower supply chain costs, better fuel margins, decreased depreciation and lower shrink.

Outlook

Kroger sees fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $5.10 to $5.30, versus the $5.29 estimate.

Kroger expects fiscal 2026 identical sales without fuel to rise 1% to 2%.

The company forecasts FIFO operating profit of $5.0 billion to $5.2 billion.

Kroger sees free cash flow of $2.7 billion to $2.9 billion and capital spending of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion, with a tax rate of 23%.

KR Price Action: Kroger shares are trading higher by 4.01% to $70.71 at publication on Thursday.

Photo: Shutterstock