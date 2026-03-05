SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are trading higher on Thursday.

This news comes as the broader market experienced declines, with major indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 both sliding, adding pressure to the stock.

In a press release, Templum and SoFi revealed the launch of a limited-time private market investment window for accredited investors to access Colossal Biosciences, OpenAI, and Perplexity AI through the Cosmos Fund.

The three offerings, which will run from March 5 through March 30, represent the latest opportunities from the Cosmos Fund, which is designed to provide differentiated access to category-defining private companies for qualified investors.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

SOFI is slated to provide its next financial update on April 28, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 12 cents (Up from 6 cents)

: 12 cents (Up from 6 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.05 billion (Up from $770.72 million)

: $1.05 billion (Up from $770.72 million) Valuation: P/E of 47.9x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $24.72. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Hold (Lowers Target to $21.00) (Feb. 18)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $21.00) (Feb. 18) Citizens : Upgraded to Market Outperform (Target $30.00) (Feb. 9)

: Upgraded to Market Outperform (Target $30.00) (Feb. 9) JP Morgan: Upgraded to Overweight (Target $31.00) (Feb. 3)

SOFI Price Action: SoFi Technologies shares were up 2.86% at $19.23 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

