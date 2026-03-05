Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares are trading relatively flat on Thursday. This move comes amid a mixed market day, with the Nasdaq showing slight gains while other major indices, like the Russell 2000 and Dow Jones, are down.
The company is launching real-time chat rephrasing to enhance user experience.
Roblox announced the rollout of an AI-powered feature designed to maintain civility in chat while keeping gameplay fluid. This new system will rephrase inappropriate language in real-time, allowing for smoother communication among players, which is crucial for coordination during gameplay.
The company also reported that previous measures, such as proactive warnings, led to a 5% reduction in filtered chat messages and a 6% decrease in abuse report consequences. This enhancement aims to create a safer and more enjoyable environment for users, reflecting Roblox’s commitment to improving community standards.
The broader market is experiencing mixed results, with the Technology sector gaining 0.94% today. While Roblox’s stock is moving higher, the overall market sentiment is varied, indicating that company-specific factors may be influencing the stock’s performance.
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Roblox is slated to provide its next financial update on April 30, 2026.
- EPS Estimate: Loss of 41 cents (Down from Loss of 32 cents)
- Revenue Estimate: $1.74 billion (Up from $1.21 billion)
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $121.04. Recent analyst moves include:
- DA Davidson: Initiated with Neutral (Target $65.00) (Mar. 4)
- Goldman Sachs: Buy (Lowers Target to $140.00) (Feb. 9)
- Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $119.00) (Feb. 9)
RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares were up 1.90% at $68.68 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
