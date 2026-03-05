Renowned short-seller Jim Chanos has cast doubt on IREN Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:IREN) massive new $6 billion equity filing, questioning the company’s transparency regarding current revenue targets while it aggressively scales its “at-the-market” (ATM) capacity.

The $6 Billion Alarm

On March 5, IREN filed an updated 424B5 prospectus, significantly expanding its ATM offering capacity to $6 billion.

This move replaces a prior $1 billion supplement and represents a staggering capital call—equivalent to nearly half of the company's current market capitalization.

Chanos took to X to highlight the disconnect between the company's massive dilution and investor expectations. Chanos noted that many “investors who own $IREN are convinced that a new equity ATM filing… means another deal is imminent.”

He argued that if a “material event” were actually on the horizon, it would typically require disclosure concurrent with such a significant equity filing.

Guidance Gap

Beyond the scale of the offering, Chanos raised red flags regarding IREN’s recent financial communications.

While the company used the filing to provide “sort of” raised Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) guidance for the December 2026 quarter, it remained silent on its immediate performance metrics.

Specifically, Chanos pointed out that the company “neglected to use this opportunity to reaffirm the $500M digital revenue ARR guidance for the quarter we are currently in.”

This omission has sparked concerns among skeptics that the company may be shifting the goalposts toward 2026 to distract from potential near-term headwinds.

Market Implications

The filing confirms that IREN has already sold over 66 million shares for approximately $1 billion in gross proceeds under its previous agreement.

With the ceiling now raised to $6 billion, the potential for further shareholder dilution is immense.

As IREN attempts to pivot its infrastructure from Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining toward AI cloud services, the “silence” on the $500 million near-term ARR target remains a focal point for critics.

IREN Gains Over 16% YTD

Shares of IREN have risen by 16.07% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite has declined by 1.84% in the same period.

The stock was 67.79% higher over the last six months and 481.43% over the year. On Wednesday, the stock closed 12.84% higher at $43.84 apiece.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that IREN maintains a weak price trend over the short and medium terms and a strong trend in the long term, with a poor value ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock