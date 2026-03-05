Niagen Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE) jumped 18.41% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $5.85.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based biotechnology company closed the regular session up 1.44% at $4.94, according to Benzinga Pro.

Record Financials Drive After-Hours Rally

On Wednesday, Niagen Bioscience reported its strongest annual performance so far.

In 2025, full-year net sales increased 30% year over year to $129.4 million, reaching the upper end of its forecast, while net income rose to $17.7 million, roughly double the $8.6 million reported the previous year.

The NAD+ supplement maker holds $64.8 million in cash with zero debt.

M&A And Conservative 2026 Outlook

CEO Rob Fried told Benzinga the company is actively evaluating acquisition targets. “We are looking at companies,” Fried said. “We have not found one to pull the trigger on yet, but it is possible.”

For 2026, management projected revenue of $145 million, representing approximately 15% growth.

“Historically, we tend to be fairly conservative with our projections,” Fried noted.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Niagen Bioscience has a relative strength index (RSI) of 36.98.

It has a market capitalization of $393.98 million, with a 52-week high of $14.66 and a 52-week low of $4.73.

NAGE has dropped 42.22% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is positioned very close to the bottom of its yearly range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NAGE is experiencing short-term upward movement along with medium and long-term consolidation.

