Amid President Donald Trump's trade wars, the real story for Wall Street in 2026 is a tug-of-war between record-high valuations, a “messy” Federal Reserve, and a literal war in the Middle East. However, experts have told Benzinga that what looks like a bubble to some is simply “agility” to others.

Shiller PE Debate: Bubble Or ‘Corporate Progress‘?

"We believe that current market conditions are prompting short-sellers to take a closer look to identify companies whose fundamentals don't support their valuations. We are talking to a number of listed companies about what they can do to mitigate these risks,” said Patrick Sarch, of the White & Case LLP.

Historically, every time the CAPE Ratio has topped 30, it has been followed by a decline of at least 20% in major indexes.

Geopolitical Escalation: The Iran ‘Windfall‘

The U.S. military strikes against Iran are projected by Trump to last "four to five weeks“. While war traditionally spooks markets, some see a localized boom for U.S. energy.

With the Strait of Hormuz closed and Qatar suspending LNG exports, Navellier points out a shift in dominance: “The U.S. energy industry is quickly emerging as a winner… many U.S. energy companies will likely reap windfall profits.”

However, George Smith, Portfolio Strategist at LPL Research, cautions that while markets typically recover from geopolitical shocks within 39 days, the “economic backdrop matters more than the event itself.” Here are two geopolitical events and how they impacted the S&P 500 recovery.

A Fractured And Contradictory Federal Reserve

The third catalyst is a historic lack of consensus at the Fed. With Jerome Powell's term ending in May and Kevin Warsh set to take over, the “dot plot” shows members split on whether to hike or cut.

Azizov defends the Fed, citing a “transition period” where “economic data is giving contradictory signals.”

Meanwhile, Navellier expects a shift in momentum once the leadership changes: “The next Fed rate cut will be postponed till the May FOMC meeting when Kevin Warsh takes over. I am expecting 3 Fed rate cuts this year.”

Nasdaq Lags, S&P 500, Dow Jones Gain In 2026

As of Wednesday’s close, the Dow Jones index rose 0.74% year-to-date, whereas the S&P 500 was 0.16% higher and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 1.84% in 2026.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock