Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) rose 8.02% in after-hours trading to $33.08 on Wednesday after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter 2026 results.

What Does Q2 Earnings Have to Say

Total revenue of the American restaurant and gift store chain fell 7.9% year-over-year to $874.8 million, slightly missing the analyst estimate of $876.94 million.

Comparable restaurant store sales, which track locations open for at least six full quarters, fell 7.1%.

Comparable retail store sales, measuring revenue from locations open at least six full quarters prior to the reported fiscal quarter, declined 9.2%.

Generally accepted accounting principles net income was $1.3 million, down from $22.2 million a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the second quarter was $38.2 million, down from $74.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.25, beating the analyst estimate of -$0.22, compared with $1.38 in the prior-year quarter.

Previous Quarter Data

Cracker Barrel reported first-quarter revenue of $797.19 million, down 5.7% from a year earlier and below analysts' estimate of $802.22 million.

The company posted an adjusted loss of 74 cents per share, wider than the estimated loss of 68 cents.

Updated Fiscal 2026 Guidance Narrows Range

Cracker Barrel narrowed its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to $85 million–$100 million, down from a prior range of $70 million–$110 million.

The company revised its commodity inflation guidance to 2.0%–2.5%, down from the previous range of 2.5%–3.5%.

Capital expenditures guidance also narrowed to $105 million–$115 million.

The company also stated that the board declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, payable May 13 to shareholders of record as of Apr. 10.

Julie Masino, CEO of Cracker Barrel, said the company is “well-positioned to regain prior momentum.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

CBRL has a relative strength index (RSI) of 38.16.

Cracker Barrel has a market capitalization of $681.91 million, with a 52-week high of $71.93 and a 52-week low of $24.85.

The stock has fallen 24% over the past 12 months.

Price Action: CBRL closed on Wednesday at $30.62, down 0.29%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Currently, the stock is trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, approximately 12.3% above its 52-week low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CBRL is experiencing short-term upward movement along with medium and long-term consolidation.

