(NYSE:VEEV) reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY27 guidance above estimates. Guidance for the next fiscal year calls for revenue in a range of $3.585 billion to $3.600 billion versus a Street estimate of $3.56 billion. The company sees fiscal 2027 earnings per share coming in at $8.85 versus a Street estimate of $8.58. Veeva shares jumped 11.3% to $209.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $5.54 billion before the opening bell. BJ’s Wholesale shares rose 1.2% to $101.22 in after-hours trading.

