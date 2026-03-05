Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY27 guidance above estimates. Guidance for the next fiscal year calls for revenue in a range of $3.585 billion to $3.600 billion versus a Street estimate of $3.56 billion. The company sees fiscal 2027 earnings per share coming in at $8.85 versus a Street estimate of $8.58. Veeva shares jumped 11.3% to $209.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to post quarterly earnings at 92 cents per share on revenue of $5.54 billion before the opening bell. BJ’s Wholesale shares rose 1.2% to $101.22 in after-hours trading.
