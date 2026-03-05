CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CDTG) jumped 42.02% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $0.45.

CDTG closed the regular session up 32.33% at $0.32, according to Benzinga Pro.

SEC Filing Drives After-Hours Gain

On Tuesday, the company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to propose selling up to 62 million Class A ordinary shares at an assumed price of $0.105 each.

The SEC filing designates CDTG as an “emerging growth company,” subject to reduced public reporting requirements.

The maximum gross proceeds from the offering total approximately $6.51 million, before expenses.

The offering carries no minimum amount required to close, according to the prospectus.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

CDT Environmental Technology has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, with a 52-week high of $2.78 and a 52-week low of $0.20.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of CDTG stands at 56.15.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the Chinese waste treatment company has seen a staggering decline of 75.41%.

CDTG's stock is currently trading near the bottom of its 52-week range, just 4.7% above its yearly low of $0.20.

The stock’s sharp decline and weak position suggest that any potential recovery would need clear confirmation before investors take significant action.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CDTG has a negative price trend across all time frames.

