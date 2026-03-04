Impact Biomedical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: IBO) shares rose 86.28% in after-hours trading to $0.77 on Wednesday following a Securities and Exchange Commission filing disclosing amendments to its pending merger with Cayman Islands-based global pharmaceutical company Dr Ashleys Bio Labs Limited.

According to Benzinga Pro data, IBO closed regular trading up 0.80% at $0.41.

Revised Share Allocation, DSS Obligations Updated

On Feb. 27, Impact Biomedical amended its Merger and Share Exchange Agreement, originally dated Jun. 21, 2025, extending the end date from Mar. 31 to Jul. 1, 2026.

Under amended terms, Dr Ashleys Limited will issue 169.5 million ordinary shares to its sole shareholder at closing, representing 94.20% of the company's total issued and outstanding shares, excluding CEO compensation shares and shares to be issued to DSS, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: DSS).

Separately, DSS, Inc., the parent company of Impact Biomedical and holder of approximately 88.87% of IBO shares on a fully diluted basis alongside DSS BioHealth Security, Inc., will receive 53,000 ordinary shares of Dr Ashleys Limited at closing to satisfy hold harmless obligations. An additional 75,000 shares will be issued if DSS, Inc. fully meets its funding obligations under the revised Transition Arrangement Agreement.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Impact Biomedical has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.62.

The market capitalization of the Houston-based company stands at $43.24 million, with its shares reaching a 52-week high of $6.17 and a low of $0.36.

Over the past 12 months, IBO has fallen 71.30%.

Currently, the stock of the small-cap biotechnology company is trading just above its 52-week low.

Impact's steep drop and weak position indicate that investors would need clear confirmation of a recovery before taking significant action.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that IBO has a negative price trend across all time frames.

