Wall Street mounted a relief rally Wednesday as traders weighed reports of potential U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks.

The dominant catalyst was a premarket headline from the New York Times suggesting the two sides could pursue diplomatic dialogue. Oil fell after two straight sessions of rally and technology advanced as ceasefire odds edged higher in prediction markets.

By midday trading in New York, the Nasdaq 100 led with a 1.5% gain to 25,100 and the S&P 500 rose 0.8% to 6,875. The Russell 2000 added 1.0% to 2,630.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average underperformed, slipping 0.1% to 48,860, weighed by consumer staples weakness. The CBOE Volatility Index plunged 11.6% to 20.84.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield held at 4.07% as the risk-on tone capped safe-haven demand. Gold edged up 1.0% to $5,148.05 per ounce on residual geopolitical uncertainty.

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $81.00 per barrel and WTI crude slipped 0.8% to $74.07 on diplomacy optimism. Natural gas dropped 4.4% to $2.92.

Wednesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

According to Benzinga Pro data:

Wednesday’s Earnings Movers

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) rose 1.5% after Q4 EPS of $1.12 beat the $1.10 estimate on revenue of $1.31 billion.

Image: Shutterstock