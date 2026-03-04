(Editor’s note: The headline, lede, and prices of futures, commodities, ETFs and stocks were updated and the ADP February jobs data was added)

U.S. stock futures climbed on Wednesday as oil prices fell for the first time since the U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran, easing some of the inflation fears that had rattled markets over the prior two sessions.

Meanwhile, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday revealed that U.S. private employers added 63,000 jobs in February, above the 48,000 expected and compared to January’s revised 11,000 gain.

"We’ve seen an increase in hiring and pay gains remain solid, especially for job-stayers," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “But with hiring concentrated in only a few sectors, our data shows no widespread pay benefit from changing jobs. In fact, the pay premium for switching employers hit a record low in February.”

The 10-year Treasury bond yielded 4.07%, and the two-year bond was at 3.52%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool‘s projections show markets pricing a 97.3% likelihood of the Federal Reserve leaving the current interest rates unchanged in March.

Index Performance (+/-) Dow Jones 0.21% S&P 500 0.31% Nasdaq 100 0.49% Russell 2000 0.45%

Analysts estimate that cybersecurity company Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) will report fourth-quarter earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 on revenues of $749.58 million after markets close on Wednesday.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings place Okta in the top quartile of Growth rankings, although Momentum and Value rankings are weak.

Commodities, Crypto, And Global Equity Markets

At last check, WTI Crude oil futures were down 1.1%, to $73.74 per barrel, while Brent was down 0.7%, to $80.83, after closing on Tuesday at its highest since January 2025.

Gold Spot US Dollar ticked up 1.95% to $5,185.84 per ounce, with gold futures up 1.52% at $5,201.50 after slumping on Tuesday over fears that the war in Iran could go on for longer than expected.

The U.S. Dollar Index spot was marginally down at the 98.817 level.

At last check, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was exchanging hands at $71,483.78, up 6.37% in the past 24 hours.

Asian markets suffered their steepest losses in nearly a year on Wednesday. South Korea’s Kospi recorded its worst single-day, plunging 12%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 3.6%, Australia’s ASX 200 dropped 1.9%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng declined around 2%, and mainland China’s CSI 300 slid about 1%. India’s Sensex and Nifty 50 also lost more than 1%.

