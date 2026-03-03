Institutional investors are aggressively rotating out of software and into AI hardware, driving massive year-to-date gains for memory and storage leaders while leaving traditional tech sectors behind.

The Monumental Rotation Of 2026

The technology landscape has shifted dramatically in 2026. While major indices remain relatively flat, a “monumental rotation” is occurring under the surface. According to Lucas Downey, co-founder of MoneyFlows.com, the market is moving away from the Mag Seven story of previous years.

"2026 has been one of those great years where you get indices that are basically flatlining, but you have a lot of stocks under the surface that are just doing tremendously well," Downey noted in a recent interview with Schwab Network.

Hardware Triple-Digit Gains Vs. Software Slump

Downey attributes this to a severe “bottleneck” in AI chips and storage that is expected to last two years, allowing these companies to command premium pricing.

Surging Fundamentals And Capitulation

Explosive fundamentals back the rotation. SanDisk's revenue is projected to double to $15.2 billion in 2026, with operating income expected to hit $7 billion—a tenfold increase from 2025.

Meanwhile, software is facing “signs of capitulation.” While bellwethers like Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) remain strong on guidance, Downey suggests investors are looking toward mid-cap tech for alpha.

"As long as earnings continue to be on the high end… these stocks are priced to go higher and higher," Downey concluded.

