Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) co-founder and Chairman Peter Thiel has executed a pre-planned sale of 2 million shares, capitalizing on a significant stock rally driven by an explosion in global demand for the company's military-grade artificial intelligence.

Strategic Liquidation Amid Fresh Highs

According to a Form 144 filing released on March 2, Thiel offloaded the shares through STS Holdings II LLC. While the filing lists a conservative placeholder value of $14 apiece for 2 million shares sold, the transaction's true market impact is estimated at approximately $290 million based on Monday's closing price of $145.24.

The transaction was conducted under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on Nov. 14, 2025. This automated strategy allows insiders to diversify their portfolios while avoiding the scrutiny of trading on non-public information.

Despite the size of the divestment, Thiel remains one of the company's most powerful figures, retaining his massive influence through high-voting Class F shares.

Earnings Beat And Defense Momentum

The company reported $1.4 billion in revenue, a 70% year-over-year increase, fueled by a 137% explosion in U.S. commercial revenue and a 66% rise in government sales.

Investor enthusiasm was further bolstered by a new partnership with GE Aerospace and the U.S. Department of Defense to provide AI-driven analytics for jet engine maintenance.

This follows Palantir's recent guidance projecting $7.2 billion in total revenue for 2026, signaling sustained demand for its “AIP” and “Gotham” platforms amid rising global security needs.

Valuation Debate Continues

While Palantir's growth metrics remain strong, the stock's valuation continues to spark debate. Benzinga Edge’s Stock Rankings show that it maintains a weak price trend in the short, medium, and long terms, with a poor value ranking.

The stock closed 5.81% higher on Monday. It has declined by 18.33% year-to-date and 7.59% over the last six months. However, it has risen by 70.95% over the year.

