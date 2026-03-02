OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRN) surged 103.01% in after-hours trading on Monday to $0.88.

The stock closed the regular session at $0.44, up 6.67%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

No official catalyst behind the stock movement is known.

SVRN Appoints G-20 Group to Deploy Risk-Managed Derivatives

SovereignAI Services LLC, OceanPal's wholly owned AI infrastructure subsidiary, announced on Feb. 11 that it has tapped asset-management firm G-20 Group to manage a NEAR (CRYPTO: NEAR) treasury yield strategy.

The mandate deploys a portion of SVRN’s holdings from its previously disclosed $120 million PIPE financing through derivative overlays aimed at enhancing yield while preserving liquidity.

CEO Sal Ternullo said, “This mandate…makes our NEAR balance sheet work harder without compromising liquidity.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of SVRN stands at 22.17.

The Greece-based global shipping company of $13.80 million, with a 52-week high of $1.61 and a 52-week low of $0.36.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 98.32%.

SVRN is currently positioned very close to its annual low, just about 6.4% above its 52-week low.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that SVRN has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.