Battalion Oil Corp. (NYSE:BATL) shares are trending Monday night.

Shares of the Houston-based independent energy company surged 32.63% in after-hours trading to $15.65 on Monday as escalating U.S.-Iran tensions shook global energy markets.

Strait of Hormuz Fears Drive Rally

Why BATL Stands Out

Battalion Oil closed the regular session up 113.77% at $11.80, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The stock’s sharp move in both trading sessions reflects investor expectations that a prolonged Hormuz disruption would tighten global supply, improving cash-flow prospects and potentially supporting balance-sheet repair after several loss-making years.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Battalion Oil has a market capitalization of $194.19 million, with a 52-week high of $13.61 and a 52-week low of $1.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of BATL stands at 88.40.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the company, which operates in oil and gas exploration and production, has risen 719.44%.

BATL closed about 85.7% above its 52-week low, near the top of its annual range.

With a strong Momentum in the 98th percentile, Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BATL has a positive price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: miss.cabul on Shutterstock.com

