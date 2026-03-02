With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Before the markets open, ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share on revenue of $1.30 billion. ADT shares fell 1.5% to $7.90 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $667.15 million after the closing bell. MongoDB shares fell 0.2% to $327.81 in after-hours trading.

