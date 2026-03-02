Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Before the markets open, ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at 22 cents per share on revenue of $1.30 billion. ADT shares fell 1.5% to $7.90 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $667.15 million after the closing bell. MongoDB shares fell 0.2% to $327.81 in after-hours trading.
