These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) fell 6.59% this week after the company announced topline results from a Chinese Phase 2 trial of UBT251. Also, reports suggest the company will cut list prices for Ozempic and Wegovy.

First Solar, Inc. decreased 18.59% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued FY26 sales guidance below estimates. Multiple analyst firms lowered their respective price targets on the stock.

Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) declined 17.38% this week after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results and issued Q1 and FY27 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) decreased 13.11% this week. The company reported Q4 financial results.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) fell 13.28% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 financial results and cut its FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) slumped 11.28% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 financial results.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) decreased 11.33% this week.

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) fell 11.08% this week.

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) slumped 11.42% this week. The company reported its Q4 financial results.

Corebridge Financial Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) decreased 13.55% this week. Wells Fargo analyst Wesley Carmichael maintains an Overweight rating, lowering the price forecast from $37 to $36.