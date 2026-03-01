These ten large-cap stocks were top performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?
Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL) increased 34.99% this week after reporting better-than-expected Q4 financial results. The firm’s CEO Jeremy Allaire said Wednesday that the company's flagship USDC (CRYPTO: USDC) stablecoin has facilitated settlements "at the speed of the Internet" on prediction markets.
Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) soared 25.97% this week after Netflix declined to raise its offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.
Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) jumped 26.14% this week after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued FY26 sales guidance above estimates.
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) increased 23.81% this week after the company declined to raise its offer to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery. Also, the company said it would resume its share repurchase program.
Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) jumped 22.38% this week after the company reported Q4 financial results. The company announced it will reduce its workforce by more than 40%.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) gained 14.92% this week.
Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI) increased 17.30% this week. The company announced a $600 million share repurchase program and $605 million return of capital with planned share consolidation.
