Beast Industries has suspended a video editor tied to YouTube star MrBeast after a prediction market probe uncovered insider trading violations.

The action follows disciplinary measures by prediction platform Kalshi, which fined and banned the editor for two years after detecting suspicious trades linked to unreleased video outcomes, BBC reports.

Insider Trading Allegations

Kalshi imposed a fine exceeding $20,000 on Artem Kaptur, per a report from decrypt.

A spokesperson for Beast Industries told decrypt that the company is not offering further comment at this time regarding Kalshi’s findings or the employee’s suspension.

The platform determined he used non-public production information to place highly successful wagers. Surveillance systems flagged what Kalshi described as “near-perfect” results.

The platform also opened more than 200 investigations into possible rule violations over the past year. Over a dozen of those inquiries have developed into active enforcement cases. Kalshi referred the matter to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Beast Industries said it maintains zero tolerance for improper trading behavior.

A spokesperson confirmed BBC that the company launched an “independent” internal review.

Kalshi also disciplined former California gubernatorial candidate Kyle Langford. The platform fined him more than $2,000 and suspended him for five years. Kalshi said its rules bar candidates from betting on their own races.

Industry Scrutiny

Regulators have debated oversight standards, especially as political wagering grows. Critics argue insider activity could undermine trust. Supporters counter that broader participation enhances accuracy.

BBC quotes Kalshi enforcement head Bobby DeNault, “No financial exchange is immune from bad actors. Not stock exchanges, not banks, not prediction markets.” He added, “We’re committed to deterring and finding the bad actors, manipulators, and those who willingly cheat.”