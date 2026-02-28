Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Feb. 23 to Feb. 27) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.

Nvidia

Some retail investors were upset with NVDA’s decline following its earnings and were taking jibes at the market’s reaction.

The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $185 to $187 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 53.88% over the year and 1.81% over the last six months.

NVDA had a weaker price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a strong quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Netflix

Retail investors hailed NFLX’s move to walk out as it may get the $2.8 billion termination fee since WBD declined its offer.

The stock had a 52-week range of $75.01 to $134.12, trading around $90 to $92 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 12.15% over the year and 30.85% in the last six months.

NFLX had a weaker price trend in the medium and long terms but a strong trend in the short term, with a poor value ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Advanced Micro Devices

Retail investors believed that Mark Zuckerberg wouldn’t let AMD stock collapse.

The stock had a 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08, trading around $201 to $204 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 104.68% over the year and 21.87% in the last six months.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that AMD had a weaker price trend in the short and medium terms, but a strong trend in the long term, with a solid quality score.

Palantir Technologies

Some retail investors compared PLTR to GOOG amid the bullishness.

The stock had a 52-week range of $66.12 to $207.52, trading around $134 to $137 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 60.36% over the year and down 13.26% over the last six months.

PLTR maintains a weaker price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid growth score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.

Salesforce

Some retail investors mocked the company, calling CRM’s as “dinosaur tech.”

The stock had a 52-week range of $174.57 to $304.92, trading around $194 to $201 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 32.36% over the year and 20.26% over the last six months.

According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, CRM was maintaining a weak price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking.

Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.

