Retail investors talked up five hot stocks this week (Feb. 23 to Feb. 27) on X and Reddit's r/WallStreetBets, driven by retail hype, earnings, AI buzz, and corporate news flow.
Nvidia
- Some retail investors were upset with NVDA’s decline following its earnings and were taking jibes at the market’s reaction.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $86.63 to $212.19, trading around $185 to $187 per share, as of the publication of this article. It rose 53.88% over the year and 1.81% over the last six months.
- NVDA had a weaker price trend in the short and medium terms but a strong trend in the long term, with a strong quality ranking, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Netflix
- Retail investors hailed NFLX’s move to walk out as it may get the $2.8 billion termination fee since WBD declined its offer.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $75.01 to $134.12, trading around $90 to $92 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 12.15% over the year and 30.85% in the last six months.
- NFLX had a weaker price trend in the medium and long terms but a strong trend in the short term, with a poor value ranking as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Advanced Micro Devices
- Retail investors believed that Mark Zuckerberg wouldn’t let AMD stock collapse.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $76.48 to $267.08, trading around $201 to $204 per share, as of the publication of this article. It advanced 104.68% over the year and 21.87% in the last six months.
- Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings showed that AMD had a weaker price trend in the short and medium terms, but a strong trend in the long term, with a solid quality score.
Palantir Technologies
- Some retail investors compared PLTR to GOOG amid the bullishness.
- The stock had a 52-week range of $66.12 to $207.52, trading around $134 to $137 per share, as of the publication of this article. It was up 60.36% over the year and down 13.26% over the last six months.
- PLTR maintains a weaker price trend over the long, short, and medium terms, with a solid growth score, as per Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings.
Salesforce
- Some retail investors mocked the company, calling CRM’s as “dinosaur tech.”
- The stock had a 52-week range of $174.57 to $304.92, trading around $194 to $201 per share, as of the publication of this article. It declined by 32.36% over the year and 20.26% over the last six months.
- According to Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings, CRM was maintaining a weak price trend over short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking.
Retail focus blended meme-driven narrative with earnings outlook and corporate news flow, as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq witnessed negative market action during the week.
