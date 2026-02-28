Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) CEO Steve Schwarzman earned more than $1.2 billion last year after the alternative asset manager made record profit, according to an annual filing on Friday.

This was just slightly below Schwarzman’s record earnings of $1.27 billion in 2022, and includes $1.1 billion in dividends from his stake in the firm. An additional $125.6 million was derived from carried interest and incentive fees.

Schwarzman's earnings from the firm he co-founded about four decades ago put him in the Top 50 richest people in the world, with a net worth of about $44.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Blackstone Posts Record 2025 Earnings

President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Gray, who earned $302.6 million, including $206.5 million in dividends and $96.1 million in carry and stock awards, has forecasted 2026 as the "year of the IPO," noting that dealmaking is reaching escape velocity, according to Bloomberg.

Schwarzman received no equity grants in 2025, while Gray was awarded 201,621 shares on April 1, 2025, valued at $28.8 million. He also received 51,216 shares on Jan. 12, 2026, valued at about $8 million, according to the annual filing.

Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Michael Chae earned $29.3 million in total compensation in 2025, up from $21.5 million in 2024.

According to preliminary 2025 financial reports, the New York-based company reported total revenue of $14.45 billion for the full year 2025.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Blackstone has a market capitalization of $135.39 billion, with a 52-week high of $190.09 and a 52-week low of $111.04.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the world’s largest alternative asset manager stands at 26.78.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has fallen 27.97%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that BX has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.