A sharp banking selloff gripped Wall Street on Friday, compounding a week dominated by concerns over artificial intelligence-driven economic disruption. Hotter-than-expected producer price data added pressure, clouding the Federal Reserve's rate-cut path.

By 1:00 p.m. in New York, the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.6%, the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.3% and the Russell 2000 declined 2.1%.

In tech, Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell 2.8%, extending Thursday's 5.4% decline and heading for its worst two-day drop since April.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell 2.6% to $65,000, eyeing its sixth straight weekly loss.

In commodities, oil rose over 2% to above $66 per barrel. Gold gained 1% to $5,235 per ounce. Silver rallied 6% to $93.

Friday's Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs:

According to Benzinga Pro data:

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers On Friday

Russell 1000's Top 5 Losers On Friday

