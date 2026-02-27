Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) stock rose Friday as the company is engaged in ongoing discussions regarding a potential spin-off.

The spin-off would distribute shares to TMTG shareholders prior to the merger with TAE, with the aim of creating distinct strategies for the newly formed companies.

Core Assets To Be Retained

Under the latest development, TMTG’s existing businesses and assets would remain with the current public company after the spin-off. The merger is intended to combine TMTG’s robust balance sheet with TAE’s leading technologies, although no definitive agreement has been reached yet.

Truth Social America First ETF

The Truth Social Funds and their existing ETF series operate under the Truth.Fi fintech brand of Trump Media & Technology Group, which runs Truth Social and Truth+. Under the deal, the Point Bridge America First ETF will be reorganized and renamed as the Truth Social America First ETF.

DJT Technical Analysis

DJT stock is currently trading 10.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.3% below its 100-day SMA, indicating short-term weakness. Shares have decreased 61.1% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 50.00, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.05, below its signal line at 0.10, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $11.00

: $11.00 Key Support: $9.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Trump Media & Technology Group is set to report earnings on March 10, 2026.

EPS Estimate : 1 cent (Down from 1 cent YoY)

: 1 cent (Down from 1 cent YoY) Revenue Estimate: $1.00 Million (Down from $1.00 Million YoY)

DJT Price Action: Trump Media shares were up 1.55% at $11.13 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock