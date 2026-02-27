Michael Burry on Thursday issued a warning regarding Nvidia Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NVDA) massive surge in purchase obligations, claiming the chipmaker is mirroring the structural risks that led to Cisco Systems Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:CSCO) collapse during the dot-com bubble.

$95 Billion Red Flag

When combined with other supply agreements, Nvidia's total commitments now stand at approximately $117 billion.

Burry argues that this isn’t a reaction to external shocks but a fundamental, risky change in how the company operates. "This is not business as usual. This is risk," Burry cautioned.

He noted that Nvidia is being forced to lock in long-term capacity with suppliers like TSMC before future demand is fully known. "This new reality reflects a deliberate decision to lock up supply chain capacity further than Nvidia has ever done before," he wrote.

The Cisco Parallel

The crux of Burry's thesis lies in the haunting similarity to Cisco Systems in 2000. At the height of the internet boom, Cisco aggressively committed to supply contracts to support its projected 50% annual growth.

When tech spending plummeted, Cisco was left with billions in unusable inventory and saw its stock price crater by over 80%.

While Nvidia's current 70% profit margins offer a cushion Cisco didn’t have, Burry remains skeptical of their longevity. "That type of margin would likely revert quickly with a shift in demand," he warned, suggesting the current “AI darling” status provides no immunity to a cyclical downturn.

Strategic Move Or Supply Trap?

However, Burry insists the shift is structural and permanent: "What is happening now is not temporary… This is coming from within the business plan."

NVDA Declines In 2026

Shares of NVDA have fallen by 0.86% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq 100 index has declined by 0.68% in the same period. The stock was 1.72% higher over the last six months and 40.84% over the year. On Wednesday, the stock closed 5.49% lower at $184.89 apiece.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NVDA maintains a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth ranking.

