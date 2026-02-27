Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares soared nearly 9% in overnight trading on Thursday as the streaming giant officially declined to raise its offer for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) .

Financial Discipline Over M&A

The market is now looking toward a full recovery of the stock's recent losses. Before the initial Dec. 5 bid for WBD, Netflix was trading near the $100 mark. Following Thursday's close of $84.59, the shift back to fundamental growth represents a significant opportunity.

“We believe… NFLX stock can return to the ~$100/share level,” Black noted, representing an 18% upside from Thursday's closing price. Investors responded immediately to the news, sending shares up to $92.77 in extended trading as the market embraced Netflix’s strategy.

The $2.8 Billion Windfall

“NFLX should still get its $2.8B termination fee since it simply declined to raise its offer,” Black explained.

He suggested this capital could be immediately redeployed into high-value content, speculating on a potential move into live sports: “NFL Saturday night football anyone?”

NFLX Underperforms In 2026

Shares of NFLX have fallen by 9.78% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq 100 index has declined by 0.68% in the same period. The stock was 31.01% lower over the last six months and 14.56% over the year. On Thursday, the stock closed 2.28% higher at $84.59 apiece and rose further by 9.09% in overnight trading.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NFLX maintains a weak price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid quality ranking.

