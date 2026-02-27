Famous ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry has issued a stark warning regarding the structural integrity of Chinese technology stocks, cautioning that most investors do not actually own the companies they believe they are betting on.

The ‘Cayman Shell’ Vulnerability

In a series of recent posts on X and his Substack, Burry—who famously predicted the 2008 housing market crash—detailed a critical legal flaw in the Hong Kong market.

He noted that for nearly all major Chinese firms, excluding outliers like BYD or Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTC:HDALF) , the securities held by international investors are merely shares in offshore entities.

“First, we must take a considerable detour and fully examine a vulnerability that applies to almost all these stocks,” Burry wrote. He clarified that “the actual shares bought by investors are shares of a Cayman Islands shell company with no operations.”

According to Burry, this structural link creates a disconnect between a company's operational success and the investor’s legal claim to its value.

Growth Without Returns

Burry highlighted a troubling divergence between corporate revenue and stock performance.

This stagnation occurs even as the Hang Seng Index sits roughly 15% lower than its 2007 levels, noted Burry.

He suggests that the “easy credit environment” and the potential for radical government intervention “undercut the economy” and deter foreign direct investment, regardless of the “human nature” and drive of the Chinese workforce.

A Long-Term Perspective

He warned that traditional measures often fail to capture the impact of a paradigm shift until the “impact is imminent,” suggesting that the current valuation of these “shell companies” deserves a “deep look into vulnerabilities, virtues, and value.”

