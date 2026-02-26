Major U.S. indices closed mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.03% to 49,499.20, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% to 6,908.86 and the Nasdaq dropped 1.18% to 22,878.38.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)
Netflix shares rose by 2.31%, closing at $84.61. The stock reached an intraday high of $86.50 and a low of $82.80, with a 52-week range between $134.12 and $75.01. The stock spiked nearly 8.5% to $91.76 in the after-hours trading.
The decision to walk away ended takeover discussions and signaled a focus on financial discipline rather than entering a bidding war.
Block Inc. (NYSE:XYZ)
Block’s stock surged 4.99%, closing at $54.53, with an intraday high of $54.80 and a low of $51.80. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $82.50 and $44.27, respectively. Shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company jumped by 23.14% to $67.15 in extended trading.
Block reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.65 per share, in line with estimates, while revenue of $6.25 billion narrowly missed expectations of $6.28 billion.
The company also announced plans to cut its workforce by more than 40%, reducing headcount from over 10,000 employees to under 6,000, affecting more than 4,000 roles, a move that sent shares up about 23% in extended trading.
CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV)
CoreWeave’s stock dipped by 0.39%, closing at $97.63. It hit an intraday high of $100.75 and a low of $95.02, with a 52-week range from $187 to $33.52. The stock fell 8.79% to $89.05 in the after-hours session.
The mixed results highlighted continued strong demand for its AI-focused cloud services, even as losses exceeded expectations.
Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab shares climbed 3.49%, closing at $72.65. The stock’s intraday high was $72.74, with a low of $68.81, and a 52-week range of $99.58 to $14.72. The shares fell 4.3% to $69.50 in extended trading.
Rocket Lab guided first-quarter revenue of $185 million to $200 million versus estimates of $184.98 million and projected an adjusted EBITDA loss of $21 million to $27 million, while targeting the first launch of its Neutron rocket for later in 2026.
Dell Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:DELL)
Dell’s stock fell by 1.64%, closing at $121.45, with an intraday high of $126 and a low of $120.31. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $168.08 and $66.25, respectively. The stock shot up nearly 11.5% to $135.40 in the after-hours session.
The Michael Dell-led company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.89 per share, beating estimates of $3.53, while revenue rose to $33.38 billion from $23.93 billion a year earlier, topping expectations of $31.73 billion.
Dell projected fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of $12.90 versus estimates of $11.59 and revenue of $138 billion to $142 billion compared with expectations of $125.54 billion, sending shares higher in extended trading.
