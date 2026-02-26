Major U.S. indices closed mixed on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average edging up 0.03% to 49,499.20, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% to 6,908.86 and the Nasdaq dropped 1.18% to 22,878.38.





Investors were jittery as U.S. initial jobless claims rose by 4,000 to 212,000 in the third week of February,

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day.

Netflix shares rose by 2.31%, closing at $84.61. The stock reached an intraday high of $86.50 and a low of $82.80, with a 52-week range between $134.12 and $75.01. The stock spiked nearly 8.5% to $91.76 in the after-hours trading.

The decision to walk away ended takeover discussions and signaled a focus on financial discipline rather than entering a bidding war.

Block’s stock surged 4.99%, closing at $54.53, with an intraday high of $54.80 and a low of $51.80. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $82.50 and $44.27, respectively. Shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company jumped by 23.14% to $67.15 in extended trading.

Block reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.65 per share, in line with estimates, while revenue of $6.25 billion narrowly missed expectations of $6.28 billion.

The company also announced plans to cut its workforce by more than 40%, reducing headcount from over 10,000 employees to under 6,000, affecting more than 4,000 roles, a move that sent shares up about 23% in extended trading.

CoreWeave’s stock dipped by 0.39%, closing at $97.63. It hit an intraday high of $100.75 and a low of $95.02, with a 52-week range from $187 to $33.52. The stock fell 8.79% to $89.05 in the after-hours session.

The mixed results highlighted continued strong demand for its AI-focused cloud services, even as losses exceeded expectations.

Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab shares climbed 3.49%, closing at $72.65. The stock’s intraday high was $72.74, with a low of $68.81, and a 52-week range of $99.58 to $14.72. The shares fell 4.3% to $69.50 in extended trading.

Rocket Lab guided first-quarter revenue of $185 million to $200 million versus estimates of $184.98 million and projected an adjusted EBITDA loss of $21 million to $27 million, while targeting the first launch of its Neutron rocket for later in 2026.

Dell’s stock fell by 1.64%, closing at $121.45, with an intraday high of $126 and a low of $120.31. The stock’s 52-week high and low are $168.08 and $66.25, respectively. The stock shot up nearly 11.5% to $135.40 in the after-hours session.

The Michael Dell-led company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.89 per share, beating estimates of $3.53, while revenue rose to $33.38 billion from $23.93 billion a year earlier, topping expectations of $31.73 billion.

Dell projected fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS of $12.90 versus estimates of $11.59 and revenue of $138 billion to $142 billion compared with expectations of $125.54 billion, sending shares higher in extended trading.

