Nio (NYSE:NIO) shares are up during Thursday’s premarket session following a significant investment announcement.

The company is entering into definitive agreements with investors in China, which is likely boosting investor sentiment.

Nio announced that its subsidiary, GeniTech Co., Ltd., has secured an aggregate investment of 2.257 billion Chinese yuan ($329.765 million) from various investors.

Meanwhile, the company’s top peer XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) slid Thursday, extending a choppy run for Chinese EV makers as waning subsidies, an escalating price war and softer delivery momentum kept pressure on sentiment.

The move came even as XPeng broke ground on a humanoid-robot mass production facility in Guangzhou, highlighting how near-term industry headwinds are overshadowing its longer-term technology ambitions.

Nio’s GeniTech Dreams

This investment will allow GeniTech to expand its intelligent-driving chip business while Nio retains a controlling equity interest of 62.7% in the subsidiary.

The investment is subject to customary closing conditions and will enable GeniTech to enhance its technological capabilities. This move aligns with Nio’s mission to innovate in the smart electric vehicle market, further solidifying its position in the industry.

Technical Analysis

Currently, NIO is trading 12.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.8% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 73.5% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 50.00, indicating a neutral position, while the MACD is at 0.10, below its signal line at 0.15, suggesting bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD indicates mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $6.00

: $6.00 Key Support: $4.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Nio is set to report earnings on March 10, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 43 cents)

: Loss of 7 cents (Up from Loss of 43 cents) Revenue Estimate: $4.61 Billion (Up from $2.70 Billion)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $7.36. Recent analyst moves include:

Freedom Capital Markets : Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

: Upgraded to Buy (Raises Target to $7.00) (Nov. 28, 2025) Barclays : Underweight (Raises Target to $4.00) (Nov. 28, 2025)

: Underweight (Raises Target to $4.00) (Nov. 28, 2025) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $6.90) (Nov. 26, 2025)

NIO Price Action: Nio shares were up 0.77% at $5.23 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock