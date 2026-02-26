Nvidia Corp.'s (NASDAQ:NVDA) historic fourth-quarter earnings beat has sparked a heated debate over whether the AI giant's meteoric growth is built on a precariously narrow foundation of just eight customers.

The $150 Billion Concentration Risk

Despite the stellar numbers and a bullish forecast for first-quarter revenue of nearly $78 billion, prominent tech analyst Gene Munster is sounding a cautionary note.

In a post on X, the Managing Partner at Deepwater Asset Management raised what many are calling the “$150 billion question” regarding the source of these funds.

“I estimate roughly 70% of $NVDA revenue currently comes from just 8 companies,” Munster warned. “This concentration underpins investor concerns regarding the long-term sustainability of this growth.”

Sustainability Vs. Exponential Demand

Nvidia's own filings lend weight to this concern. CFO Colette Kress confirmed during the earnings call that the top five cloud providers and hyperscalers alone account for “a little over 50%” of data center revenue.

If Munster's estimate is correct, Nvidia's future relies almost entirely on the continued, aggressive CapEx of a tiny elite, leaving the “AI King” vulnerable to any spending pivot by the tech industry’s biggest players.

Record-Breaking Quarter

Huang described the moment as a global transformation, stating, “Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute – the factories powering the AI industrial revolution.”

Huang emphasized that the “agentic AI inflection point has arrived,” driving demand that has seen Nvidia's data center business scale nearly 13x in just three years.

NVDA Up Over 4% In 2026

Shares of NVDA have risen by 4.86% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq 100 index has advanced by 0.49% in the same period. The stock was 8.76% higher over the last six months and 54.43% over the year. On Wednesday, the stock closed 1.41% higher at $195.56 apiece.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NVDA maintains a strong price trend over the short, medium, and long terms, with a solid growth ranking.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: bluestork on Shutterstock.com