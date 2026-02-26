Curanex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CURX) rose 56.32% in after-hours trading to $0.49 on Wednesday.

Key IND Milestone Drives After-Hours Rally

The New York-based pharmaceutical company announced on Wednesday the completion of a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant pilot-scale batch of its lead botanical drug candidate, Phyto-N.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals stated that the GMP batch will support GLP-compliant toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies ahead of a planned Investigational New Drug submission for ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease affecting about 5 million patients worldwide, targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026.

Preclinical Data Supports IND Preparation

CEO Jun Liu said, “This has been a successful, critical next step as we prepare our first IND submission for FDA review.”

Dr. Liqin Xie, Curanex's chief operating officer, confirmed the company is advancing GLP toxicology and pharmacokinetic studies, with clinical development to follow, including trials in Australia.

Curanex Pharmaceuticals reported that non-GLP toxicity studies in rats and dogs showed no treatment-related adverse effects.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The development-stage biotechnology company has a relative strength index (RSI) of 48.49.

Curanex, which completed its initial public offering in August 2025, has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, with a 52-week high of $9.18 and a 52-week low of $0.27.

CURX has fallen 92.15% over the past 12 months.

Currently, the stock is positioned extremely close to the bottom of its annual range.

The stock's long-term trend and weak positioning suggests that investors would need clear signs of a recovery before making major moves.

Price Action: CURX closed its regular session up 4.26% at $0.32, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CURX has a negative price trend across all time frames.

