American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has pledged a $1 billion investment in the Miami International Airport to build a new three-level concourse D extension, facilitating larger aircraft.

Breaking Ground In 2027

In an official statement released by the airline on Wednesday, American outlined its vision for the new Concourse D, which can accommodate larger aircraft and eliminate outside boarding, as well as boast 17 new gates.

The revamped area will also be able to facilitate international travel in the future with direct access to the airport's customs hall, the statement said. The project is set to break ground in 2027.

"The brand-new, reimagined D60 is a transformational project that will provide a much-improved experience for our customers and our team," American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said in the statement.

Benzinga Edge Rankings show that American Airlines scores poorly on the Momentum and Growth metrics, but offers a positive price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: AAL surged 1.29% to $13.32 at Market close on Wednesday, and further surged 0.08% to 13.33 during the overnight trading session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock