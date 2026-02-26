Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) shares fell 6.31% after hours Wednesday to $15.60 following the company's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report.

The stock closed the regular session up 0.73% at $16.65, according to Benzinga Pro.

Slim EPS Beat Falls Short

The Brazilian fintech reported earnings per share of $0.181, slightly above the estimate of $0.18, marking a 0.56% beat.

Revenue at Nu Holdings rose $1.70 billion from the same period last year, bringing fourth-quarter 2025 revenue to approximately $4.69 billion.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of NU stands at 43.84.

Nu Holdings has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, with a 52-week high of $18.98 and a 52-week low of $9.01.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the digital financial services platform has risen 48.53%.

The stock closed about 77% above its 52-week low, near the top of its annual range.

Susquehanna raised its price target on NU from $19 to $22 in late January, maintaining a Positive rating implying 40.4% upside from current levels.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that NU is experiencing short-term consolidation along with medium and long-term upward movement.

Photo: xm4thx / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.