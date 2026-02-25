Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) shares are trending on Wednesday night.

Shares of the healthcare information technology company rose 67.99% in after-hours trading on Wednesday to $9.76, after its subsidiary QuantumNexis announced a strategic partnership with TNG Digital, operator of TNG eWallet.

TNG eWallet is Malaysia's leading fintech, with over 25 million verified users and more than 2 million merchant touchpoints nationwide.

Ziloy Platform to Embed Inside TNG eWallet

Healthcare Triangle announced on Wednesday that QuantumNexis will integrate its clinically validated mental health platform, Ziloy, into TNG eWallet, providing users with in-app mental wellness tools, single sign-on access and seamless in-app payments without a separate app.

Suresh Venkatachari, chairman of QuantumNexis, said, “By integrating QuantumNexis’s platform into Malaysia’s leading digital ecosystem, we are enabling accessible, clinically validated support for millions.”

Six-Figure Revenue Projected Within Two Quarters

Healthcare Triangle stated that the deal operates on a transaction-based revenue model.

According to the company, Malaysia is expected to contribute a growing six-figure revenue range over the next two quarters, targeting digitally active professionals and younger adults managing stress, sleep, and anxiety within the first six to 12 months.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Healthcare Triangle has a market capitalization of $4.48 million. The stock of the California-based company has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 17.91.

HCTI has dropped 99.90% over the past 12 months, highlighting significant challenges for its longer-term outlook.

Currently, the stock is positioned extremely close to its annual low.

The long-term trend and weak positioning indicate that any potential recovery would require clear confirmation before investors make significant moves.

Price Action: HCTI closed its regular session down 1.02% at $5.81, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that HCTI has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Champ008 on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.