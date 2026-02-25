Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) shares are trending on Wednesday night.

Shares of the manufacturing services company rose 0.15% to $278 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The stock closed the regular session at $277.57, up 4.25%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

No immediate reason has been identified for the stock movements.

Jabil Opens Cloud Corner

On Monday, Jabil announced on X the opening of the Jabil Cloud Corner at Q2 Stadium, the home venue of Austin FC in Major League Soccer.

Q2 Stadium received Total Resource Use and Efficiency (TRUE) Platinum certification, the highest-level, third-party zero-waste credential awarded by Green Business Certification Inc., Austin FC announced on Wednesday.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Jabil has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion and an annual trading range of $281.22 to $108.66.

It has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 65.52.

Over the past 12 months, the stock of the Florida-based company has risen 76.22%.

Currently, JBL is positioned approximately 97.9% above its 52-week low, meaning it is trading near the top of its annual range.

JBL's long-term trend and strong positioning suggest continued upside potential.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate JBL has a Value score of 90.26.

Photo Courtesy: Michael Vi on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.