Major U.S. stock indexes closed higher on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 0.6% to 49,482.15, the S&P 500 advancing 0.8% to 6,946.13 and the Nasdaq climbing nearly 1.3% to 23,152.07.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nvidia shares rose by 1.44%, closing at $195.62. The stock reached an intraday high of $197.63 and a low of $193.79, with a 52-week range between $212.19 and $86.63.

The company guided first-quarter revenue of $76.44 billion to $79.56 billion, exceeding estimates of $71.96 billion, and projected non-GAAP gross margin of about 75%, as it said guidance excluded data center compute revenue from China.

Snowflake’s stock surged 5.09%, ending the day at $169.21. It hit an intraday peak of $170.47 and a low of $160, with a 52-week high of $280.67 and a low of $120.1. The shares slipped 1.96% to $165.90 in the after-hours trading.

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.28 billion, up 30% year over year and above estimates of $1.26 billion, while adjusted earnings of $0.34 per share beat expectations of $0.27. Product revenue rose 30% to $1.23 billion, remaining performance obligations increased 42% to $9.77 billion, and net revenue retention was 125%, with cash totaling $2.83 billion.

The company forecast first-quarter product revenue of $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion, up about 27%, and projected a 9% adjusted operating margin for the quarter and 12.5% for the full year, with shares falling about 4% in after-hours trading.

IonQ shares climbed 6.3% to close at $33.59, with an intraday high of $34.40 and a low of $31.84. The 52-week range is between $84.64 and $17.88. The stock shot up 7.2% to $36.01 in extended trading.

IonQ reported fourth-quarter revenue of $61.89 million, up 429% year over year and above estimates of $40.39 million, while posting a loss of $0.20 per share, narrower than the expected $0.33 loss.

IonQ guided first-quarter revenue of $48 million to $51 million versus estimates of $37.08 million and projected full-year 2026 revenue of $225 million to $245 million, above expectations of $194.24 million, sending shares up nearly 8% in after-hours trading.

Salesforce saw a 3.39% increase, closing at $191.75. The stock’s intraday high was $192.60, with a low of $182.26, and a 52-week range from $313.70 to $174.57. The shares fell 4.56% to $183.01 in after-hours trading.

Salesforce reported fourth-quarter revenue of $11.2 billion, up 12% year over year and above estimates of $11.18 billion, while adjusted earnings of $3.81 per share topped expectations of $3.04.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.44 per share and authorized a new $50 billion share repurchase program, while guiding first-quarter revenue of $11.03 billion to $11.08 billion and fiscal 2027 revenue of $45.8 billion to $46.2 billion, as shares fell about 4% in after-hours trading.

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk’s stock increased by 0.88%, closing at $25.16. It reached a high of $25.74 and a low of $24.54, with a 52-week high of $91.45 and a low of $23.78. The stock crashed 15.54% to $21.25 in the after-hours session.

The Trade Desk reported fourth-quarter earnings of $0.59 per share, narrowly beating estimates of $0.58, while revenue rose to $846.79 million from $741.01 million a year earlier, topping expectations of $840.46 million. For 2025, the company generated $2.9 billion in revenue on gross spend of $13.4 billion, with customer retention remaining above 95%.

However, it projected first-quarter revenue of more than $678 million, below analyst estimates of $689.48 million, sending shares down about 15% in extended trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Nvidia stock has a Momentum in the 79th percentile and a Value in the 5th percentile.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: StockPhotos.GALLERY on Shutterstock.com