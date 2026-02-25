AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) shares are trending on Wednesday.

Earnings Beat Drives After-Hours Rally

Shares of the Vancouver-based biotechnology company rose 9.32% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $3.52 after the company reported its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings.

AbCellera Biologics posted earnings per share of negative $0.03, compared with an estimate of negative $0.18, representing an 83.33% earnings outperformance.

Its revenue also increased by $39.80 million from a year earlier.

The fourth-quarter results follow a challenging third quarter of 2025, when ABCL missed earnings per share estimates by $0.02.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

AbCellera Biologics has a market capitalization of $963.86 million, with a 52-week high of $6.52 and a 52-week low of $1.89.

It has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 44.92.

The stock of the clinical-stage company has delivered a 14.18% gain over the past 12 months.

Price Action: ABCL closed on Tuesday up 6.27% at $3.22, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The stock is about 28.7% above its 52-week low, closer to the lower end of its annual range.

Benzinga's Edge Stock Rankings indicate that ABCL has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo courtesy: santima.studio / Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.