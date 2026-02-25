After the stock market was rocked by a wave of AI-driven anxiety on Monday, followed by a rebound on Tuesday, Jim Cramer dismissed a viral research paper that sent software stocks into a tailspin.

A Market Gripped By ‘Science Fiction’

While the market reacted with panic, Cramer was quick to label the thesis "high-stakes science fiction." Referring to the bleak outlook for human workers, Cramer joked that the paper does everything but quote the famous line from Predator: "We're all going to die."

Flight To ‘HALO’ Assets

As enterprise software took a “pummeling,” a new defensive strategy emerged from the institutional desks at Goldman Sachs. While Cramer debated the “dystopian” future, Goldman strategists noted a significant rotation into asset-heavy stocks, as per a Bloomberg report.

The Goldman team identified a "HALO effect"—favoring companies with Heavy Assets and Low Obsolescence.

Goldman noted that capital-intensive stocks, which rely on physical infrastructure and engineering complexity, have outperformed capital-light, human-reliant groups by 35% since early 2025.

The Multiples Dilemma

Cramer concluded that while he believes AI will ultimately spur the economy like the 1990s computer boom, the immediate threat is to valuations.

"The multiple is the secret sauce," Cramer warned, noting that with these “AI apocalypse fears floating around, the multiples are too high.”

As Citrini’s “Intelligence Displacement Spiral” clashes with Cramer's industrial optimism and Goldman's “HALO” defense, investors are left navigating a market where, in Cramer’s words, “a piece of science fiction can crush the market as if it’s science fact.”

