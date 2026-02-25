American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) rose 37.33% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $0.21.

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock of the Nashville-based company closed the regular session down 7.24% at $0.15.

On Tuesday, Champion Safe Company, a subsidiary of AREB, partnered with Utah-based A1 Safe and Vault Company at the 2026 Western Hunting & Conservation Expo in Salt Lake City to showcase Champion safes and advanced vault door solutions.

Expo Drives Sales, Dealer Expansion

According to Champion, the collaboration delivered a highly successful show, with attendees purchasing Champion Safe and exploring advanced vault solutions.

Jayson Frandsen, co-owner of A1 Safe and Vault Company, said the partnership allowed the company to demonstrate “quality, reliability, and innovation behind every safe and vault door.”

Champion Safe stated A1 is positioned to take ‘as many units as production allows' to meet customer demand in Utah.

Champion Safe CEO Tom Mihalek cited “growing demand for premium vault solutions” and described Champion vault doors as “engineered for maximum protection, durability, and long-term reliability.”

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

American Rebel Holdings, which designs, manufactures, and sells branded safes along with personal security and self-defense products, has a market capitalization of $1.96 million.

The stock has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 13.34.

AREB has dropped 100% over the past 12 months, highlighting significant challenges for its longer-term outlook.

Currently, the stock is positioned at its 52-week low.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that AREB has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Photo Courtesy: Vintage Tone on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.