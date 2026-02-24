GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) shares are trending on Tuesday night.

Shares of the Arizona-based company fell 8.23% in after-hours trading on Tuesday to $84.70 after it released its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings report.

GDDY reported earnings per share of $1.80, surpassing the estimate of $1.58 by 13.92%.

Revenue increased by $81 million from a year earlier to about $1.27 billion.

A Quarter-by-Quarter Look

GoDaddy has exceeded earnings per share estimates in three of the past four quarters.

In the third quarter of 2025, the company topped expectations by $0.03.

Analyst Price Target Updates

Recent analyst actions on GoDaddy include downward revisions.

The average 12-month target now stands at $156.25, down 10.59% from a prior $174.75.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

GoDaddy, which is a web services platform and domain registrar company, has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion and an annual trading range of $86.78 to $193.55.

It has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 39.95.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 46.98%, highlighting challenges in its longer-term outlook.

Currently, the stock is positioned approximately 5.17% above the annual low.

The long-term trend and weak positioning suggest that any potential recovery would need clear confirmation before investors consider making significant moves.

Price Action: GDDY closed on Tuesday at $92.30, up 5.17%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that GDDY has a negative price trend across all time frames.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Poetra.RH on Shutterstock.com