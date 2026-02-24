Major U.S. stock indices closed higher on Tuesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76% to 49,174.50, the S&P 500 gained 0.77% to 6,890.07 and the Nasdaq advanced 1.05% to 22,863.68.



These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AMD shares surged by 8.77%, closing at $213.84. The stock hit an intraday high of $216.71 and a low of $206.50, with a 52-week range between $76.48 and $267.08.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Zeta Global’s stock climbed 13.35%, ending the day at $16.98. It reached an intraday peak of $16.99 and a low of $14.84, with a 52-week high of $24.90 and a low of $10.69. The stock rose 2.47% to $17.40.

Zeta Global Holdings reported fourth-quarter revenue of $394.64 million, up 25.41% from $314.67 million a year earlier and above estimates of $379.23 million, marking its 18th consecutive beat-and-raise quarter.

The company projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion, exceeding analyst expectations of $1.72 billion, sending shares up about 6% in extended trading.

MercadoLibre saw a 3.12% increase, closing at $1,922.56. The stock’s intraday high was $1,928.96, with a low of $1,857.12, and a 52-week range from $1,723.90 to $2,645.22. In extended trading, the stock fell 4.71% to $1,832.

MercadoLibre reported fourth-quarter earnings of $11.03 per share, missing estimates of $11.59, while revenue rose to $8.76 billion from $6.06 billion a year earlier, topping expectations of $8.47 billion.

Operating income reached $889 million with a 10.1% margin, net income totaled $559 million with a 6.4% margin, total payment volume climbed 42.1% to $83.7 billion, and gross merchandise volume increased 36.8% to $19.9 billion, as shares fell about 2% in extended trading.

Tempus AI Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

Tempus AI’s stock rose by 1.15%, closing at $57.95. It reached an intraday high of $58.76 and a low of $56.29, with a 52-week high of $104.32 and a low of $36.22. In the after-hours trading, the stock fell 4.35% to $55.43.

Tempus AI Inc. reported a fourth-quarter loss of $0.04 per share, in line with estimates, while revenue rose to $367.21 million from $200.68 million a year earlier, topping expectations of $362.29 million. Diagnostics revenue increased 121.6% to $266.9 million.

The company projected fiscal 2026 revenue of $1.59 billion, slightly above analyst estimates of $1.58 billion, though shares declined in extended trading.

Workday’s shares increased by 0.79%, closing at $130.23. The stock’s intraday high was $134.72, with a low of $126.62, and a 52-week range from $125.83 to $281.

Workday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.47 per share, beating estimates of $2.32, while revenue rose to $2.53 billion from $2.21 billion a year earlier, slightly above expectations of $2.52 billion. Subscription backlog reached $8.83 billion on a 12-month basis, up 15.8%, with total backlog increasing 12.2% to $28.1 billion.

The company guided first-quarter revenue of $2.52 billion, below estimates of $2.53 billion, and projected fiscal 2027 revenue of $10.64 billion to $10.66 billion versus expectations of $10.72 billion, sending shares down about 8% in extended trading.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings indicate AMD stock has a Momentum in the 89th percentile and Quality in the 93rd percentile.

